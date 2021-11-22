Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $19.91 on Monday. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.