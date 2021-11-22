Head-To-Head Comparison: Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adient and Romeo Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $13.68 billion 0.32 $1.11 billion $11.57 3.98 Romeo Power $8.97 million 67.40 -$7.62 million N/A N/A

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adient and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 1 1 7 0 2.67 Romeo Power 1 2 1 0 2.00

Adient currently has a consensus price target of $48.56, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 31.37%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Adient.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 8.10% 9.75% 1.94% Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Adient has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adient beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

