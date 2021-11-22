Head-To-Head Review: Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) & Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadmon has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

39.9% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Kadmon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Seelos Therapeutics and Kadmon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kadmon 0 4 2 0 2.33

Seelos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 434.03%. Kadmon has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.42%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Kadmon.

Profitability

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Kadmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics N/A -95.24% -75.72% Kadmon -747.49% -1,167.37% -43.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Kadmon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics $380,000.00 514.64 -$19.10 million ($0.60) -3.18 Kadmon $8.29 million 204.58 -$108.91 million ($0.72) -13.19

Seelos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kadmon. Kadmon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seelos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics beats Kadmon on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The firm’s a pivotal clinical trial of KD025 is underway in chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD), as well as a Phase 2 clinical trial in systemic sclerosis. It is also developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies, specifically IL-15 containing fusion proteins, for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead I-O product candidate, KD033, is an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein. Kadmon was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

