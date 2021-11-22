Head to Head Review: Vidler Water Resources (VWTR) vs. Its Competitors

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ: VWTR) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vidler Water Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vidler Water Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources Competitors 307 962 1176 34 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Vidler Water Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vidler Water Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74% Vidler Water Resources Competitors -5.28% 13.97% 3.28%

Volatility and Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million $10.00 million 22.67 Vidler Water Resources Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.70

Vidler Water Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources. Vidler Water Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

