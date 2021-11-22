Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Health Catalyst makes up about 3.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.46% of Health Catalyst worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after buying an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after buying an additional 147,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after buying an additional 167,804 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $47,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,919 shares of company stock worth $8,204,732. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

