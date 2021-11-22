Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $77.00 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $84.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

