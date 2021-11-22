Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.56. 2,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,652. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In other news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $995,542 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

