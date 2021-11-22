Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Citigroup

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.97%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.