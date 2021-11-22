Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the October 14th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CBDHF stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Hempfusion Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.
About Hempfusion Wellness
