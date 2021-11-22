Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.83

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 14588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.
About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
