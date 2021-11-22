Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.83

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 14588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

