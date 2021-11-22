Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HES. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52 week low of $46.06 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

