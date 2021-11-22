Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.50% of Hexcel worth $26,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.76. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

