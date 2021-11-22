HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the October 14th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLTRF shares. Clarus Securities raised their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

HLTRF stock remained flat at $$14.01 during midday trading on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

