Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of HCMLY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. Holcim has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

