Holger Bartel Sells 8,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400.00.

TZOO stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $118.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

