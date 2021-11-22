Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HMCBF opened at $34.95 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.