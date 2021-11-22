Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the October 14th total of 265,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of HNHPF opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

