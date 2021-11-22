Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the October 14th total of 265,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of HNHPF opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $9.40.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
