Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Position Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWNK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $17.95 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.