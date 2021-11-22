Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 125,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

HBMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,885,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $5,460,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,359,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,349,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

