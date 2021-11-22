HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the October 14th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HSBC opened at $29.10 on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

