Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.11 ($68.30).

Several brokerages have commented on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

BOSS stock traded down €1.34 ($1.52) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €56.02 ($63.66). The company had a trading volume of 719,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €25.27 ($28.72) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.61.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

