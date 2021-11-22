Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.11 ($68.30).

Several brokerages have commented on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

BOSS stock traded down €1.34 ($1.52) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €56.02 ($63.66). The company had a trading volume of 719,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €25.27 ($28.72) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.61.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

