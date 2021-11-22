Humaniq (HMQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $68,174.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00227898 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00087792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

