HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

HUTCHMED

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of HCM stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 435,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,633. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

