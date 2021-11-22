I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $5,912.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.00341496 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013850 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005126 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,239,907 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.