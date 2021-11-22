iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 14,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iBio by 52.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iBio by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,189,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 234,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iBio by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 83,403 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iBio by 266.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 35,217 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iBio by 202.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 54,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

IBIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 52,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,459. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $142.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -6.05.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. Analysts anticipate that iBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

