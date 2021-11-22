Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icosavax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.57.

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.81). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $171,011,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $54,824,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $46,675,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $35,249,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $23,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

