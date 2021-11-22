IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Down to $53.99

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.99, but opened at $52.24. IES shares last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.26.
In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.
