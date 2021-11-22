IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 358 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

