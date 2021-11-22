IFG Advisory LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $953,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,557,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IYM stock opened at $137.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $107.64 and a 12-month high of $142.03.

