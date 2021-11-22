IFG Advisory LLC Has $446,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

