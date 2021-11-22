IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $102,637,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $155.41 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $158.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,909 shares of company stock valued at $65,356,546 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

