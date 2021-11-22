IFG Advisory LLC Invests $250,000 in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

SMH stock opened at $312.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.54. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $199.76 and a 52 week high of $314.07.

