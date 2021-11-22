IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.01 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.