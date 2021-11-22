IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 492.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $161.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $137.73 and a twelve month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

