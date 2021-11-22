IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 64,233 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.