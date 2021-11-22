IFG Advisory LLC Takes $225,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCB opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

