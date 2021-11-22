IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 16.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.41.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.