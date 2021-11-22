IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal stock opened at $194.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.84. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.07 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

