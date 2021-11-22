IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $16.57 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,637,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,909 shares of company stock valued at $65,356,546. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $157.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $158.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

