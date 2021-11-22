IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $112.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

