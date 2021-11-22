IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

