IFP Advisors Inc Buys 270 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

AFL stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.