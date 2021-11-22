IFP Advisors Inc Has $310,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,563 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

