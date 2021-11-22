IFP Advisors Inc Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,002 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,187,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after acquiring an additional 486,108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,446,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,893,000 after acquiring an additional 354,822 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

