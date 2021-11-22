IFP Advisors Inc Has $397,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.02 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $54.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

