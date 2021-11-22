IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.43 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.