Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Short Interest Update

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ IGNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,937. Ignyte Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000.

