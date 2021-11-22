IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Update

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IKNX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.21. 354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. IKONICS has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IKNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IKONICS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IKONICS by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in IKONICS by 130,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in IKONICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IKONICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

