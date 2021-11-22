Ilika’s (IKA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

LON IKA opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.29. Ilika has a 1 year low of GBX 93.40 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £220.42 million and a P/E ratio of -56.20.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

