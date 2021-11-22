Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $578.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 575.32 ($7.52), with a volume of 29148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 576 ($7.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 533.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 496.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 2,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.